Summer haze
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 19:30
On July 9, as the heat wave continues, a laborer walks at a construction site in Daegu. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport urged construction companies nationwide to take thorough measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, including providing at least a 20-minute break every two hours when working in extreme heat with a perceived temperature of 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.[YONHAP]
