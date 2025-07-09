 Summer haze
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Summer haze

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 19:30
 
On July 9, as the heat wave continues, a laborer walks at a construction site in Daegu. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport urged construction companies nationwide to take thorough measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, including providing at least a 20-minute break every two hours when working in extreme heat with a perceived temperature of 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.[YONHAP]
tags heatwave

More in Industry

Summer haze

Chinese battery firms reach out to Korea in global expansion push

Hanwha Ocean wins U.S. Navy ship maintenance deal

Korean-run unicorn Moloco wants to tear the garden walls down for peak ad performance

Lotte Wellfood's Pepero set to roll off Indian production line in overseas first

Related Stories

Heat-related illnesses spike 83 percent

Cooling off

Heatwaves will become longer, more frequent: Expert

Korea faces hottest summer ever after record-setting June temperatures

Sweltering heat, torrential rains expected this week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)