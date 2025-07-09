LG AI Research launches upgraded AI model Exaone Path 2.0 to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment options
LG AI Research on Wednesday unveiled Exaone Path 2.0, its upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to enhance cancer diagnosis and drug development. The move aligns with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo’s vision of making AI and biotechnology core growth engines.
Exaone Path 2.0 learns from higher-quality data than the 1.0 version, which was launched in August last year, according to LG AI Research.
It can precisely analyze and predict not only genetic mutations and expression patterns but also subtle changes in human cells and tissues. The institute says this could enable earlier detection of cancers, forecast disease progression and support new drug discovery and personalized treatments.
A key breakthrough comes from new technology that trains the AI not only on small pathology image patches but also on whole-slide imaging. This pushed genetic mutation prediction accuracy to a globally leading level of 78.4 percent.
LG AI Research expects it will help secure the critical “golden hour” for cancer patients by cutting gene test times from over two weeks to under a minute. The institute also unveiled models tailored to specific diseases, including lung and colorectal cancers.
LG is bolstering this initiative through a partnership with Dr. Hwang Tae-hyun at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a leading expert in biomedicine. Hwang, a prominent Korean scientist, heads a U.S. government-backed “Cancer Moonshot” project targeting gastric cancer.
LG AI Research and Hwang’s team plan to jointly build a multimodal medical AI platform that utilizes real clinical tissue samples, pathology images and treatment data from cancer patients in clinical trials. They believe this will usher in an era of personalized, precision medicine.
Their collaboration also underscores Chairman Koo’s push to position AI and bio as technologies that transform customers’ lives. LG AI Research and Hwang’s team see this platform as the world’s first attempt to implement clinical AI in this way.
Starting with oncology, the team will expand into transplant rejection, immunology and diabetes research.
“Our goal isn’t just to develop another AI model. We want to create a platform that actually helps doctors treat patients in real clinical settings,” Hwang said. “This won’t just be a diagnostic tool — it has the potential to become a game changer that transforms the entire process of drug development.”
