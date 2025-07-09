Domino's to roll out lobster shrimp pizza for 35th anniversary, Son Heung-min to star in ad
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 15:43 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 16:50
Domino’s Pizza Korea is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a new lobster shrimp pizza and football star Son Heung-min.
The Korean branch of the pizza giant said Wednesday that it will roll out its new summer item, the Lobster Shrimp Toowoomba Pizza, starting Friday. A new TV commercial will also start airing on the same day featuring the Korean football star Son.
The Lobster Shrimp Toowoomba Pizza is topped with black tiger shrimp, tail-on shrimp and lobster, and is complemented by a Toowoomba Five Cheese Sauce — a blend of butter cheese squid, Camembert, Parmesan, cheddar, Romano and creamy Toowoomba cheese sauce.
The new pizza will be sold at Domino’s stores nationwide beginning Friday. With a 20 percent discount for regular members using the Domino’s app for delivery, the large size will be priced at 27,120 won ($19.70) and the medium at 22,400 won.
“This summer menu combines seafood with Toowoomba Five Cheese Sauce to help revive appetites in the heat,” a Domino’s official said. “We hope customers can enjoy a flavorful summer with the taste and aroma of the Lobster Shrimp Toowoomba Pizza.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
