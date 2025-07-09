Gardens for a warming planet (KOR)

In the late 1990s, an unconventional garden appeared in Britain — a garden that needed no watering. Designed with drought-tolerant plants and covered in gravel, it stood in stark contrast to the traditional English garden, known for its lush green lawns. The creator of this design was Beth Chatto, a highly respected gardener and botanist whose influence on sustainable horticulture endures even after her passing.Though often associated with near-daily rain, Britain actually receives less annual precipitation than Korea. During the summer, dry spells are common. When I was studying in Britain in 2005, rainfall fell to less than 25 percent of the yearly average. At the time, news outlets aired public messages asking people to refrain from watering their gardens.In that context, Chatto’s gravel garden drew attention as both a practical response to water shortages and an ecological adaptation to a warming climate. Interestingly, the site of the garden had once been a parking lot. Chatto reportedly questioned whether plants could grow in soil that had been compacted for years by cars. Could they survive solely on rainfall, without irrigation?Her gardening philosophy rejected the idea of forcing plants to adapt to a space. Instead, she believed that the gardener’s job was to match each plant with its preferred environment. That conviction led her to classify plants based on their native growing conditions — shade-loving, sun-seeking, water-thriving — and to design gardens that honored those needs. The gravel garden was one of her most innovative outcomes.Two decades ago, when I was studying garden design in Britain, the curriculum placed significant emphasis on climate change and gardening. At the time, I wondered if the warnings were exaggerated. Now, I see how prescient they were. Two years ago, I created a small gravel garden of my own, selecting plants that could endure intense heat.Ecologists often say that the shade from a single street tree can be more effective than running an air conditioner all day. Their insight forces us to rethink how we design urban spaces. Rather than widening roads or adding more asphalt, perhaps we should be uncovering pavement and planting more trees.The urgency grows. Even now, it may not be too late to act — but it must be soon.1990년대 말, 영국에서는 특이한 정원이 등장한다. ‘물을 주지 않아도 되는’이라는 개념으로, 가뭄에 강한 식물들을 모아 식재하고, 그 위를 자갈로 덮어주는 낯선 정원이었다. 이 정원을 만든 사람은 베스 샤토로 지금은 돌아가셨지만 영국인들에게 가장 존경받던 가드너 겸 식물학자였다. 사실 영국은 비가 매일 내린다는 현실과 다르게 연중 강수량이 우리보다 훨씬 적고, 특히 여름철엔 가뭄이 종종 찾아온다. 내가 유학 중이었던 2005년에도 연평균의 25%에 못 미치는 강수량 때문에 뉴스에서 정원에 물 주는 일을 중단해 달라는 메시지가 전달될 정도였다. 이런 상황 속에서 ‘건조함에 강한 자갈정원’은 물 부족을 해결하고, 뜨거워지는 지구에 적응할 수 있는 대안으로 생태적으로도 큰 화제였다.실제로 이 정원이 만들어진 곳은 원래는 주차장이었다. 베스 샤토는 수년간 차량이 지속적으로 눌러놓은 땅에 식물이 과연 살 수 있을까, 일부러 물을 주지 않고 내리는 비만으로도 생존이 가능한 식물이 있을까를 고민했다고 전해진다. 사실 그녀의 가드닝 원칙은 좀 달랐다. ‘식물이 좋아하는 환경을 찾아주는 것이 가장 좋은 가드닝’이라는 신념으로 식물의 자생지를 분석하고 공부했던 사람이었다. 오랜 연구 끝에 그녀는 이 지구의 식물을 그늘에 가능한 식물, 햇볕을 좋아하는 식물, 물을 좋아하는 식물 등으로 구별하는 작업을 완성했고, 이 특징을 이용해 만든 게 바로 자갈정원이었다,20년 전 영국에서 정원 공부를 할 때, 수업의 가장 큰 핵심은 ‘지구온난화와 정원’이었다. 그때만 해도 왜 이렇게 호들갑일까 싶었는데 지금은 속이 쓰리다. 도시 속의 가로수나무 한 그루의 그늘이 에어컨을 종일 켜 놓는 것보다 낫다고 생태학자들은 말한다. 길을 더 크고 넓게 만들 것이 아니라 아스팔트를 들어내고 한 그루의 나무라도 더 심어야 하나, 그 고민에도 머물게 된다. 이제라도 뭐든 좀 해야 하지 않을까!