Korea must approach tariff talks with strategic focus (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs targeting Korea and other trade partners, pushing the date back from July 9 to Aug. 1. In parallel, he sent letters to national leaders warning that unless trade barriers are removed, the tariffs — up to 25 percent on some Korean exports — will proceed as planned. While the three-week extension offers Seoul a narrow window to negotiate, Washington’s unilateral approach toward a longtime ally like Korea is disappointing and dismissive of the bilateral relationship.Major exporters, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, are already seeing their earnings decline, increasing the urgency for Korea to conclude negotiations before tariffs take effect. The Korean government must pursue an early summit with the United States and finalize a deal that removes uncertainty. Though negotiations with Trump’s United States — known for its hardball tactics — will be difficult, Korea’s strength in manufacturing could be positioned as a strategic asset, aligning with the U.S. aim of reviving its own manufacturing sector.The key lies in what Korea is prepared to give and what it expects in return. A domestic consensus is also crucial. Trump has consistently highlighted three concerns: reducing the U.S. trade deficit with Korea, increasing Seoul’s defense spending and addressing currency issues. He favors “one-stop shopping,” suggesting that a comprehensive deal covering both trade and security matters is plausible.Increased defense spending may align with Korea’s own needs, but the rate and structure of any increase must be determined reasonably. A stronger won relative to the dollar is not a significant deviation from Korea’s current foreign exchange policy. Offering expanded industrial cooperation, particularly in shipbuilding, in exchange for relief from reciprocal tariffs — or at least securing lower rates than other competing nations — would best serve Korea’s national interest.Many of the nontariff barriers that Washington criticizes have been on the bilateral agenda for more than two decades. These issues are often deeply embedded in Korean political and social contexts. U.S. demands can be excessive, as seen with past pressure to resume U.S. beef imports and expand rice market access. In such matters, food safety and public health must come first. Korea remains one of the largest importers of U.S. beef and should emphasize this point while minimizing domestic agricultural impact.Trade talks also expose flaws in Korea’s own regulatory framework. Washington is skeptical of Korea’s proposed Online Platform Act aimed at Big Tech companies. Since the bill targets both global firms and domestic platforms like Naver and Kakao, this could be an opportunity to seek a more balanced approach with fewer unintended consequences.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 한국을 비롯한 무역대상국에 부과하기로 한 상호관세의 발효 시점을 당초 예고한 7월 9일에서 8월 1일로 연기했다. 한국 등 협상 상대국 정상에 직접 서한을 보내 무역장벽을 없애지 않으면 원래대로 상호관세를 부과하겠다는 압박도 이어갔다. 한국이 사실상 3주간의 협상 기간을 더 확보한 것은 다행이지만, 우리의 대미 수출품에 25% 상호관세를 매기겠다고 일방적으로 통보한 미국의 고압적 자세는 오랜 동맹국인 한국의 입장을 배려하지 않은 유감스러운 처사다.삼성전자·LG전자 등 주요 수출 대기업의 실적 악화가 본격화하고 있다. 한·미 정상회담을 이달에 성사시키고 협상을 타결해 관세로 인한 불확실성을 조기에 제거하도록 정부가 총력전을 벌여야 한다. '변칙 복서' 스타일의 트럼프 대통령이 이끄는 강대국 미국과의 양자 협상은 쉽지 않을 것이다. 하지만 제조업 강국인 한국의 강점 역시 제조업 부흥을 원하는 미국의 좋은 파트너가 될 수 있다는 점에서 충분히 협상의 지렛대가 될 수 있다.협상에서 중요한 건 무엇을 주고, 무엇을 받을지 전략적으로 판단하는 것이다. 우리 사회 내부의 공감대 형성도 필요하다. 트럼프 대통령이 그동안 우리와 관련해 강조해온 것은 무역적자 해소, 국방비 증액, 환율 등이다. 그가 ‘원스톱 쇼핑’을 선호한다고 공언한 만큼 무역과 산업 협력 등의 통상 이슈와 국방비 등 안보 현안을 아우르는 포괄적 합의가 이루어질 가능성이 크다.국방비 증액은 우리 스스로 필요한 측면도 있는 만큼 증액의 속도와 내용을 어떻게 합리적으로 정하는지가 중요하다. 달러 대비 원화 가치 상승은 우리 외환 당국의 기존 스탠스에서 크게 벗어나지 않는다. 결국 국방비 증액과 조선 분야 등의 산업 협력을 제안하면서 그 대신 상호관세를 없애거나 적어도 미국 시장에서 경쟁하는 주요국보다 낮추고 자동차·철강 등의 품목관세를 완화 내지 철폐하는 합의를 끌어내는 게 국익에 가장 부합할 것이다.미국이 불만을 표하는 비관세장벽은 대부분 지난 20여 년간 양국의 현안이었다. 다 사연이 있고, 해결을 위해선 적지 않은 정치적·사회적 비용을 감수해야 한다. 미국의 일방적 요구는 지나친 면이 있다. 30개월 이상 미국산 쇠고기 수입 허용과 쌀 수입 확대가 그런 예다. 먹거리 문제는 국민의 건강과 안전이 최우선이다. 한국은 이미 미국의 최대 쇠고기 수입국이라는 점을 충분히 설명하고 농업에 미치는 영향은 최소화해야 한다.통상은 국내 규제의 문제점을 드러내기도 한다. 빅테크를 규제하는 온라인플랫폼법에 미국은 부정적이다. 이 법이 글로벌 플랫폼 기업만이 아니라 네이버·카카오 등 국내 플랫폼 기업도 규제 대상으로 삼는 만큼 이번 기회에 부작용이 덜한 대안을 찾는 것이 바람직하다.