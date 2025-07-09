Koyote's agency denies MoonOne rumors ahead of upcoming marriage to Shinji

Former Riize member XngHan to make solo debut on July 31

Katseye to embark on North American headline tour in November

17th Melon Music Awards set for Dec. 20 — and only Melon subscribers can go

Related Stories

BTS to appear on first episode of Melon's new audio show

Melon Music Awards 2022 to be held on Nov. 26 at Gocheok Sky Dome

Nongshim gives muskmelon a punt with new Melon Kick

Seventeen becomes first boy band to top Melon chart in 2023

Seoul Light DDP show 'Poetry of Time' wins iF Design Award