Former Riize member XngHan to make solo debut on July 31

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 16:53
A teaser image for ″Waste No Time,″ the new EP from singer XngHan [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

XngHan, better known as former member Seunghan of boy band Riize, is set to make his solo debut on July 31 with a new EP titled “Waste No Time,” his agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
 
“Waste No Time” will be released under XngHan’s self-launched artist brand XngHan&Xoul.
 

The brand concept builds on the idea of “X” as a symbol of crossover and limitless potential, bringing together a rotating crew of collaborators referred to as “Xoul,” according to SM Entertainment.  
 
The upcoming single will feature two tracks, both performed by XngHan. The singer will team up with two professional dancers for the project, a collaboration designed to emphasize choreography as a core element. SM Entertainment did not unveil these dancers.
 
A teaser image was released via the official XngHan&Xoul Instagram on Wednesday, previewing a narrative in which dance serves as the medium for connection and collaboration.  
 
Singer XngHan [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Preorders for “Waste No Time” are now open both online and offline.
 
XngHan debuted as member of Riize in September 2023 but came under fire when personal videos and photos from his trainee days were leaked online. The leaked content depicted him engaging in underage smoking and intimate behavior with a girl.
 
He attempted to return as a member of Riize, but the agency canceled the plan just a day after announcing his return due to a wave of backlash from fans. He eventually left the group on Oct. 14, 2024.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
