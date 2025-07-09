Katseye to embark on North American headline tour in November
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 16:54
Girl group Katseye will embark on its first North American headlining tour later this year, visiting 13 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, its agency HYBE announced Wednesday.
Titled “The Beautiful Chaos,” the tour will begin Nov. 15 in Minneapolis and continue through major cities, stopping by Toronto on Nov. 18, Boston on Nov. 19, New York on Nov. 22 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Washington on Nov. 24, Atlanta on Nov. 26, Sugar Land on Nov. 29, Irving on Nov. 30, Phoenix on Dec. 3, San Francisco on Dec. 6 at The Theatre at Bill Graham Civic, Seattle on Dec. 9, Los Angeles on Dec. 12 and Mexico City on Dec. 16.
Katseye recently made headlines for its appearance at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where it performed the lead single “Gnarly” from its second EP “Beautiful Chaos.”
The tour comes on the heels of the group’s confirmed participation in two major music festivals next month, Lollapalooza Chicago and Summer Sonic in Japan.
“Beautiful Chaos” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart while the tracks “Gabriela” and “Gnarly” entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 87 and No. 96, respectively.
Formed through the HYBE-Geffen Records global audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy,” Katseye is the product of a K-pop training system tailored for the U.S. market. The six-member group debuted in 2023 and consists of members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.
