Koyote's agency denies MoonOne rumors ahead of upcoming marriage to Shinji
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 10:52
The agency representing K-pop group Koyote has now stepped into the picture and denied the mounting speculation around member Shinji's fiance, singer MoonOne, and his personal life, via a statement and evidence on Tuesday evening.
“We do not take lightly the recent controversy over MoonOne’s attitude and other allegations,” agency JG Star said in a statement. “During a conversation with us, MoonOne expressed deep remorse over his recent behavior, which was pointed out by many to be inappropriate.”
Since last week, MoonOne has been facing backlash by online users after he revealed that his upcoming marriage to Shinji is not his first and that he has a daughter in an appearance on a recent video shared on Shinji’s YouTube channel. It followed with accusations by people claiming to know MoonOne that he cheated on his ex-wife, was a bully in school and that he ran a real estate agency without a proper license.
Online users were also baffled at the fact that MoonOne claimed to be unaware of Koyote’s success throughout the 2000s despite being a singer himself.
JG Star acknowledged that MoonOne’s conduct, including a lack of consideration for Shinji and perceived disrespect toward Koyote members, revealed “his immaturity.” According to the statement, MoonOne conveyed a sincere apology to the agency, saying his actions hurt someone he loves.
“MoonOne has admitted his shortcomings and pledged to change in response to the feedback he received,” the statement continued. “Shinji also expressed a renewed sense of responsibility and said she would reflect on the public’s words and respond with trust and love. We ask that the public give the couple time and watch with warmth.”
However, JG Star refuted all other allegations. Regarding that MoonOne engaged in real estate work without a license, the agency revealed an image of his license, registered under MoonOne’s real name, Park Sang-moon.
“He was officially registered as a real estate assistant with the relevant authorities at the time and completed the required training from the Korea Association of Realtors, obtaining a certificate.”
On claims that MoonOne had bullied classmates during his school years or during military service, the agency said it had contacted former classmates and subordinates from his service unit. “All confirmed that these claims are false,” it said, calling the accusations baseless.
Regarding rumors of an affair and a problematic divorce, the agency clarified that MoonOne had finalized an “amicable divorce” with his ex-wife.
“While some online comments suggested foul play and encouraged people to look up court records, we have reviewed the consensual divorce documentation and found no evidence of any misconduct,” it said. “The ex-wife also expressed support for the couple, saying she hopes they are happy.”
The agency warned it is considering legal action against the spread of false information or defamation.
JG Star previously announced on June 23 that Shinji and MoonOne plan to marry in the first half of next year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
