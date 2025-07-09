NOWZ shows off first EP, reveals meaning behind new name — in pictures

Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ held a comeback showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its first EP, “Ignition.”
The five-member group — Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun— performed the lead track, “Everglow,” the prerelease track “Fly to Youth,” and introduced the album to the media.
“Ignition” captures the raw, passionate and unpolished moments of youth. The EP includes a special collaboration with Yuqi of i-dle, who both produced and lent her voice to the prerelease track “Fly to Youth.” NOWZ’s members also took part in writing the lyrics for the track alongside Yuqi.
“’Fly to Youth’ is a song that carries a message of encouragement, that even if the world is a mess, it’ll be okay as long as we’re together,” Siyun said. “It’s also the first song that all of our members participated in writing the lyrics for, so I hope people take a moment to read the lyrics while listening to it.”
The album comes eight months after the release of the group's single “Let’s Get It” and marks the its first project since it rebranded from Nowadays to NOWZ last month. Tracks include “Everglow,” “Fly to Youth” and B-sides “Problem Child,” “Louder” and “Day_And.”
“‘NOWZ’ means this very moment, and ‘Z’ represents infinite possibilities. So ‘NOWZ’ signifies that, in this moment, NOWZ is envisioning infinite possibilities,” Hyeonbin told reporters.
“Fans have already been affectionately calling us NOWZ, so the name feels familiar,” Yeonwoo added. “It’s a name that’s easy for more people to remember, which I really like.”
“Ignition” was officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which NOWZ posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Boy band NOWZ poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ performs lead track “Everglow” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NOWZ’s Hyeonbin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NOWZ’s Yeonwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NOWZ’s Siyun poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NOWZ’s Jinhyuk poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NOWZ’s Yoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band NOWZ answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Ignition,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
