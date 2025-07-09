More in Movies

Theaters turn into fan venues, merch shops as filmmakers tackle dwindling box office sales

'Squid Game' actor Lee Byung-hun is set to celebrate 33 years in film — but his son wants him to stop playing bad guys.

Can HUNTR/X and Saja Boys cross into reality?

Girl's Day member Bang Min-ah and actor On Ju-wan to tie the knot in November

Lee Byung-hun opens up about career, life in Bifan retrospective booklet