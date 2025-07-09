Third season of 'Squid Game' holds No. 1 spot on Netflix charts for 2 weeks
The third season of Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” (2021-) topped the platform’s most popular show rankings for the second consecutive week, according to Netflix’s Tudum website on Wednesday.
The show’s third season topped charts in all 93 countries where Netflix operates during the week of June 30 to July 6, marking the first time a Netflix series has ranked No. 1 across all countries for two straight weeks.
Season three also accumulated 106.3 million views in just 10 days since its release, becoming the third most popular non-English Netflix series of all time. The milestone puts all three seasons of “Squid Game” on the list of Netflix’s top three most watched non-English series.
The first season of the show reached over 111 million viewers within 28 days of its release in September 2021, making it the platform’s most watched series launch ever at the time. Its success garnered the series prestigious honors, including multiple Emmy Awards.
The second season of the series also saw massive success, reaching 132 million viewing hours in its first week.
The survival drama, featuring a group of financially desperate contestants who agree to compete in a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win prize money, debuted on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became a global phenomenon, praised for its critique of capitalism and the pressures of debt and class disparity.
The third season was released on June 27 as the third and final season of the deadly game franchise.
The latest season also showcases brutal survival games and a multilayered storyline, delivering a message about humanity and the nature of society — a theme carried since season one.
