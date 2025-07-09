Mum while on the move

Wi Sung-lac, Korean national security adviser, returned via Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on the afternoon of July 9 after a four-day trip to the United States to discuss bilateral issues. Pressed by reporters for details on the outcome of his talks, Wi declined to elaborate, saying, “I won’t be speaking while in transit.” Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment during a Cabinet meeting on July 8 that Korea is contributing too little to the cost of maintaining U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula, Wi responded, “It is a fact that we pay 1.5 trillion won [$1.09 billion] in defense costs. That’s the starting point of this discussion.” [YONHAP]