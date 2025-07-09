South Korea says it will comply with existing terms of defense cost-sharing deal with U.S.

Korea's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it will comply with the existing terms of the defense cost-sharing deal with the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Seoul should pay for its own defense."Our government's stance is that it will implement the 12th SMA, which was validly concluded and in effect," the ministry said, referring to the defense cost-sharing deal called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) signed by the allies last year.Trump said Tuesday that South Korea pays the United States "very little" for America's military support and should pay for its own defense, amid expectations that he would demand the Asian ally shoulder a greater security burden.Last year, Seoul and Washington signed the 12th SMA, under which Korea is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.11 billion) next year, up from 1.4 trillion won this year.Yonhap