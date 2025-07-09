U.S. on board with ‘package’ deal on trade and security, says Korea’s top security adviser
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 21:31
- SARAH KIM
Wi told reporters in a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul that he held "in-depth" talks with his counterpart U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about "pending issues facing the two countries and ways to strengthen the alliance, including high-level exchanges."
During his three-day trip to the United States, Wi spoke to American officials on a range of bilateral issues and alliance matters including ongoing tariff negotiations and a possible first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Monday, Trump announced a sweeping 25 percent tariff on all goods imported from Korea, citing what he described as enduring trade imbalances with both countries. The tariffs, set to take effect on Aug. 1, were unveiled in a letter addressed to President Lee on his social media website, Truth Social. Trump announced similar tariffs on Japan and a dozen other countries.
Wi told reporters that while Trump's letter appears to have primarily addressed tariff and non-tariff barriers, in his talks to Rubio, he proposed covering a "wide range of issues related to trade, investment, purchases and security" to "advance negotiations comprehensively as a package."
Rubio "expressed he understood" according to Wi, and conveyed that Trump's letter was sent similarly to all countries that have not yet reached a trade agreement ahead of the Wednesday deadline, and that since there is still an opportunity for consultation before the new Aug. 1 deadline, the two sides should closely communicate to reach an agreement before then.
Wi said that the two sides had "serious discussions about how to proceed with future trade-related consultations."
He said that he explained to Rubio that Seoul "has put a lot of effort into negotiating pending issues in the short period of about a month since the new government took office," and "emphasized that even if the two sides have differences of opinion, "it would be desirable to work together to reach a resolution within the larger framework of developing the alliance and strengthening trust."
Likewise, Wi told reporters in the press briefing that he proposed to hold an early summit between Lee and Trump and to "expedite the process of reaching mutually beneficial agreements on various pending issues," to which Rubio agreed.
Wi noted that the two sides talked about defense and security matters but didn't specifically discuss renegotiating their bilateral defense cost-sharing agreement as Trump pressures Seoul to may more the cost of stationing some 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea.
On Tuesday, Trump said during a cabinet meeting in Washington that South Korea pays the United States "very little" for U.S. military support and claimed that he called for Seoul to pay $10 billion a year during his first term in office.
"South Korea is making a lot of money," Trump said, adding "they should be paying for their military." His remarks appeared to be referring to Seoul's contributions to the cost of the stationing of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
Last year, Korea and the United States renewed their bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA), under which Seoul is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.11 billion) next year.
Wi's meeting with Rubio in Washington comes after the top American diplomat recently canceled an expected visit to Seoul.
