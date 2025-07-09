 Environmental organization to recycle used guns from Waterbomb Festival
Environmental organization to recycle used guns from Waterbomb Festival

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 13:01
Water guns used at Waterbomb Seoul 2025 are delivered to TRU, an environmental nonprofit based in Gyeonggi, in this photo uploaded by agency official Park Jun-seong on July 8. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Water guns used at the recent Waterbomb Festival have sparked debate over waste after photos of the discarded plastic toys surfaced on social media. But an environmental organization says it will give them a second life through recycling and education.
 
Around 1,500 brightly colored water guns arrived at TRU, a nonprofit based in Gyeonggi, on Monday, sent by the organizers of Waterbomb Seoul 2025 after the music festival wrapped up the previous day.
 

Photos of the water guns surfaced on online communities on Tuesday.
 
Some users questioned if the event amounted to a waste of resources, reviving criticism that water festivals encourage excessive use of water and materials. The discarded plastic water guns became a focal point this year.
 
Festival organizers donated the water guns to TRU to ensure they would be recycled or reused. 
 
TRU repairs discarded toys and either donates them or uses them for environmental education. The group also turns some items into a type of recycled plastic board.
 
“Even before the festival took place, organizers reached out to ask if they could donate the water guns. We followed through exactly as planned,” a TRU official told Yonhap News Agency.
 
“We plan to melt down these water guns and use the material to build photo zones for future Waterbomb festivals,” the official added.
 
The TRU official acknowledged the reality of plastic use at large-scale events. 
 
“It’s hard to imagine a festival without any plastic at all. But we hope people see this as an effort to prevent waste by recycling,” the official said. 
 
“If festivals use disposable items, partnering with groups that can recycle them is one way forward.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags korea waterbomb festival plastic water gun recycle

