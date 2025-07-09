 Hana Bank launches preregistration service to ease bank account creation for foreigners
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 13:09
A foreign customer talks with bank tellers using a translation device. [HANA BANK]

Foreign nationals can now register their personal information, required to create bank accounts, before their arrival in Korea through Hana Bank.
 
Hana Bank announced on Wednesday that it has launched a preregistration system that allows foreigners to input information needed to open a bank account in advance using QR codes.
 

Cho Ha-yeon, the bank's spokesperson, told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the registered information will be valid for 60 days and that customers will be able to gain access to the QR codes through the bank's overseas branches. The spokesperson said more details will be provided gradually.
 
According to the bank, the new initiative will streamline the process of opening a bank account, as all Hana Bank branches can confirm the registered information immediately upon request.
 
The bank also said that the preregistration service and related details will be provided in 16 languages.
 
“The core goal of launching this system is to help foreign customers use bank services easily,” said Hana Bank. “This new initiative is expected to dramatically enhance their access to domestic banking services.”
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
