North Korea calls for loyalty to its leader on founder's death anniversary

North Korea called for continued loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un as it marked the 31st anniversary of the death of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung, according to state media on Wednesday."Everyone should join in advancing the dignity and might of our invincible state, the great Korea of Kim Jong-un, by upholding the party's revolutionary ideology as the highest priority and dedicating themselves to the struggle for the prosperity of our-style socialism," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.The newspaper said the country's defense capabilities are advancing significantly beyond limits, adding that this lends credence to the party's vision of making the country the most powerful and wealthy.The report came as North Korea on Tuesday marked the 31st anniversary of the death of state founder Kim Il-sung, who died on July 8, 1994.On the anniversary day, Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the family mausoleum, and paid tribute to the late state founder, accompanied by key party officials.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also reported Wednesday that North Koreans across the country mourned the state founder "with the most solemn heart."Flags were lowered to half-mast nationwide, as mourners visited the mausoleum in Pyongyang where his body lies, as well as his statue on Mansudae Hill in the capital. Various mourning events were also held to commemorate his achievements, the KCNA said.Yonhap