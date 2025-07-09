 North Korea sends congratulatory message to new Palestinian foreign minister: KCNA
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 15:13
A Palestinian boy stands amid the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike at the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine on April 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has sent a congratulatory message to Palestine's new foreign minister, the North's state media reported Wednesday.
 
In the message sent last Saturday to the new Palestinian foreign minister, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Choe expressed hope that their bilateral friendly relations could be further developed, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Choe also conveyed her wish that the Palestinian minister achieve success in her work on the international stage to promote the lawful rights of the Palestinian people, the KCNA reported.
 
North Korea has long defended Palestine in its conflict with Israel over the Gaza territory, criticizing Israel for seeking to seize Palestinian territory.

