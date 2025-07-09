South Korea repatriates six North Koreans, signaling easing tensions in inter-Korean relations
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 19:09 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 20:01
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
In its second major conciliatory move toward Pyongyang, South Korea repatriated six North Koreans via the East Sea on Wednesday, with the North quietly accepting their return — signaling a tentative thaw in inter-Korean relations under President Lee Jae Myung’s administration.
Although North Korea did not respond to repatriation discussions via the United Nations Command (UNC) communication channel, it did station a tugboat and a patrol boat in its territorial waters.
This move marks the Lee Jae Myung administration's second North Korea-related measure following the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts, and North Korea appears not to have objected strongly.
The six North Koreans crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea on their own at 8:56 a.m. aboard the wooden boat they arrived in, according to the Ministry of Unification on Wednesday.
The boat made contact at 9:24 a.m. with a North Korean tugboat that had been waiting in the northern waters of the NLL and then proceeded into North Korean waters without any towing assistance.
The boat, approximately 11 meters (36 feet) long and equipped with an engine, was capable of self-propulsion; hence, towing was not necessary. A North Korean patrol boat was also observed nearby.
“This repatriation was carried out with the consent of all six North Korean residents,” a Unification Ministry official said. “Ultimately, it was a smooth and safe repatriation. We repeatedly confirmed the North Koreans’ voluntary intent to return and cooperated with relevant agencies to ensure their safety until the repatriation.”
Earlier, on March 7 and May 27 of this year, two and four North Korean residents, respectively, drifted into the South from the Yellow and East Seas. They had been accommodated in military facilities under the Northwest Islands Command and had consistently expressed a desire to return.
After consultations with the UNC and other relevant agencies, the South Korean government decided to repair the wooden boat used by the East Sea group and repatriate them by sea. The Yellow Sea boat, which had suffered a severe engine failure, was discarded.
“The Yellow Sea wooden boat with serious damage, including engine failure, was scrapped, and the East Sea wooden boat was repaired and returned,” the Unification Ministry said.
The ministry also stated that, considering the sanctions against North Korea, they repaired and returned the wooden boats that the North Koreans used without adding any new parts. Under UNSC Resolution 2397, the transfer of ships or machinery, such as engines or motors, to North Korea is prohibited.
Since the boat was powered, the government is believed to have provided fuel, though this is considered humanitarian aid and not a sanctions violation.
The government notified North Korea twice over the past week through the UNC of the repatriation plan, including date and coordinates. While North Korea did not respond clearly, it did show up at the appointed time and location on Wednesday.
A similar repatriation occurred under the Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017, when six North Koreans were returned via the Yellow Sea NLL without prior coordination. Although North Korea did not respond to the prearranged talks at the time, its patrol vessels appeared at the repatriation site.
This time, however, the context is different, as in 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared South Korea an enemy and began treating inter-Korean relations as those between hostile states. North Korea has since shown deliberate disregard for the South and could see the repatriation of residents who stayed in the South as a threat to regime stability.
Sources indicate the South Korean government carefully considered potential incidents up to the day of repatriation. Once the boat crossed north of the NLL, the South would have no means to intervene if something went wrong or if North Korea stopped the repatriation.
Some critics say the repatriation may have been rushed, even if it aligned with the North Korean nationals’ wishes.
The Unification Ministry emphasized that the process was coordinated with the UNC.
In contrast, the UNC said that the command was aware of the repatriation of the six North Korean individuals rescued in March and May in the Yellow and East Seas, and added that they "defer to" the South Korean government on the matter, indicating a neutral stance and minimal involvement.
Experts suggest that the repatriation may be part of the South’s efforts to foster inter-Korean trust and initiate dialogue. It may also be aimed at preventing the repatriation issue from becoming a roadblock to improved relations.
“North Korea’s dispatch of patrol and tugboats to accept the individuals shows a signal of limited communication,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “This could reflect cautious trust in the Lee administration’s conciliatory approach and might serve as an opportunity to explore reopening communication channels between the two Koreas.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)