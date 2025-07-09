 South sends back 6 North Koreans who drifted across border in wooden boats
South sends back 6 North Koreans who drifted across border in wooden boats

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 11:06 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 11:18
A boat carrying six North Koreans repatriated by South Korea crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea around 8:56 a.m. on July 9, before meeting a North Korean patrol vessel at 9:24 a.m., according to Seoul’s Ministry of Unification. The six were rescued by South Korea south of the NLL in the Yellow Sea in March and the East Sea in May. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

South Korea repatriated six North Korean nationals who had drifted south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East and Yellow Seas earlier this year, authorities said Wednesday.
 
The Ministry of Unification announced that the six North Koreans crossed back into northern waters aboard the wooden boats they had originally been found on.
 

“The residents returned to North Korean waters across the NLL using the very vessels they were on when they initially drifted south,” the ministry said.
 
A North Korean patrol boat was waiting at the handover point at the time of repatriation, according to the ministry.
 
“The North Korean vessel repatriated under its own power,” an official said.
 
South Korean authorities found that one of the boats rescued in the Yellow Sea could not sail due to engine failure, while the vessel from the East Sea was operational after inspection. 
 
Officials repatriated all six North Koreans — including two from the Yellow Sea — together on the East Sea boat, with the consent of all individuals involved. 
 
“The Ministry of Unification has worked closely with related agencies to swiftly and safely return North Korean residents on humanitarian grounds,” the official said.
 
“We repeatedly confirmed the residents’ free will to return throughout the process and ensured their safety until repatriation in cooperation with relevant authorities.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
