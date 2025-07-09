 President Lee hails unifying role of religion in luncheon with spiritual leaders
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 21:36
President Lee Jae Myung greets Venerable Jinwoo, head of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, left, during a luncheon at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung met with leaders from Korea’s major religious communities over lunch at the presidential office’s Nuri Hall on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of their role in healing the country’s deepening social divisions.
 
“Just as we feared during the election, our society has become excessively divided and confrontational, with escalating conflicts,” Lee said during the luncheon. “The role of our religious leaders is more important than ever.”
 

“Religion fundamentally pursues love and respect,” said Lee. “I believe this is a time when the role of religious leaders is increasingly in demand. I hope you will play a significant role in fostering a society where we respect, unite, and live together.”
 
“The past seven months have been a period of national crisis in modern Korean history, yet the people have managed it with collective intelligence and rationality,” said Venerable Jinwoo, head of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and co-chair of the Korean Council of Religious Leaders. “The president has guided the people well at the center of it all.
 
“To establish the current stable foundation, the president has played a significant role, even facing threats to his life,” the monk said. “I am deeply grateful.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung poses for a commemorative photo with religious leaders during a luncheon at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on July 9. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The 80-minute luncheon was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
 
“There was a free exchange of opinions on various issues, including the role of religious communities in resolving social conflicts, education, human rights, peace, nurturing democratic citizens, the climate crisis, balanced regional development, protection of the vulnerable and resolving legislative conflicts," said presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing afterward.
 
Kang added that attendees praised Korea’s peaceful coexistence of diverse religions as a model for the world. Observing President Lee's rapt attention to the religious leaders’ remarks for over 80 minutes, Venerable Jinwoo joked, “They say aides get nosebleeds, but the president must be bleeding from his ears.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung greets Bishop Mathias Ri Iong-hoon, head of the Korean Catholic Bishops' Conference, left, during a luncheon with religious leaders at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The presidential office served a vegetarian Korean meal reflecting the nonviolent values of the religious communities. The menu included a cold cucumber and ginseng salad, black sesame tofu and grilled yams, with figs — symbolizing spiritual enlightenment — as dessert.
 
This was President Lee’s second meeting with religious figures this week, following his audience with Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy, on Monday. Eleven leaders from seven major religions in Korea attended the luncheon.
 
From the Buddhist community, attendees included Venerable Jinwoo; Venerable Deoksu, head of the Cheontae Order; and Venerable Sangjin, head of the Taego Order.
 
Representing Christianity were Reverend Kim Jong-hyuk, head of the United Christian Churches of Korea, and Reverend Kim Jong-seng, general secretary of the National Council of Churches in Korea.
 
From the Catholic Church, attendees included Bishop Mathias Ri Iong-hoon, president of the Korean Catholic Bishops’ Conference; and Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Seoul.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
