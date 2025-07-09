 Yoon's pretrial detention hearing concludes after nearly 7 hours
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 21:53 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 21:54
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 9 for his pretrial detention hearing. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pretrial detention hearing concluded Wednesday evening after nearly seven hours of proceedings.
 
The Seoul Central District Court held the hearing from 2:22 p.m. to 9 p.m. The session was briefly recessed at 4:20 p.m. for 10 minutes and again at 7 p.m. for a one-hour dinner break before resuming at 8 p.m. and wrapping up an hour later.
 

The hearing lasted over two hours longer than a similar pretrial detention review held on Jan. 18 at the Seoul Western District Court, which took 4 hours and 50 minutes.
 
Yoon faces charges including abuse of power, fabrication of official documents and obstruction of special public duties.
 
He was transported to the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi following the hearing, where he will remain in custody until the court announces its decision.
 
The presiding judge is expected to deliver a decision late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. If the warrant is denied, Yoon will be released from the detention center and return home. If granted, he will be taken into custody.
 
Yoon was arrested on Jan. 19 on charges of insurrection but was released on March 8 after a court ruled to revoke his detention.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Trial Insurrection Martial law Korea

