Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 10th anniversary with awards
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:02 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:07
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea marked a decade of promoting foreign-language journalism on Wednesday by honoring reporters at a ceremony at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul.
Yim Seung-hye, head of the News Team at the Korea JoongAng Daily, was recognized as one of the most outstanding reporters of the year for her efforts in promoting Korean culture and heritage and boosting online readership.
Other award recipients included Ji Da-gyum from the Korea Herald, Lim Mee-young and Shin Jin-young from the Korea Times and Lee Ah-hyun from Aju Daily. The awards were presented by Choi Jin-young, chair of the association and CEO of Herald Media Group.
In a separate award titled Seoul Mayor’s Award, another four journalists were recognized for aptly bringing the capital city to a global audience: Yoon So-yeon from the Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim Jae-heun from the Korea Herald, Park Han-sol from the Korea Times, Jin Se-na from Aju Daily.
This year's event drew numerous foreign envoys, lawmakers and business figures, with congratulatory remarks delivered by Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-Kee, People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-seog, Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram and Lee Kyu-youn, senior secretary for public relations and communication at the presidential office.
Other speakers include Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also sent a video message celebrating the event, alongside Kim Kyo-heung, chairman of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, who shared written remarks.
BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)