 Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 10th anniversary with awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 10th anniversary with awards

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:02 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:07
Guests for the 10th anniversary ceremony for the Foreign Language Newspapers Association pose for a photo at the Press Center in central Seoul, Wednesday. [Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea]

Guests for the 10th anniversary ceremony for the Foreign Language Newspapers Association pose for a photo at the Press Center in central Seoul, Wednesday. [Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea]

 
The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea marked a decade of promoting foreign-language journalism on Wednesday by honoring reporters at a ceremony at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul.
 
Yim Seung-hye, head of the News Team at the Korea JoongAng Daily, was recognized as one of the most outstanding reporters of the year for her efforts in promoting Korean culture and heritage and boosting online readership.
 

Related Article

 
Other award recipients included Ji Da-gyum from the Korea Herald, Lim Mee-young and Shin Jin-young from the Korea Times and Lee Ah-hyun from Aju Daily. The awards were presented by Choi Jin-young, chair of the association and CEO of Herald Media Group. 
 
In a separate award titled Seoul Mayor’s Award, another four journalists were recognized for aptly bringing the capital city to a global audience: Yoon So-yeon from the Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim Jae-heun from the Korea Herald, Park Han-sol from the Korea Times, Jin Se-na from Aju Daily.  
  
This year's event drew numerous foreign envoys, lawmakers and business figures, with congratulatory remarks delivered by Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-Kee, People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-seog, Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram and Lee Kyu-youn, senior secretary for public relations and communication at the presidential office.  
 
Other speakers include Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also sent a video message celebrating the event, alongside Kim Kyo-heung, chairman of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, who shared written remarks.  

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Korea JoongAng Daily Korea Herald Korea Times

More in Social Affairs

Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 10th anniversary with awards

Process to revoke Kim Keon Hee's teaching certificate begins

Footballer Ki Sung-yueng wins defamation suit against childhood teammates

KDCA warns about salmonella as infections spike with hotter-than-average weather

Parents' rage burns over Incheon elementary school's scheduled air conditioning break

Related Stories

[20th Anniversary] New decade, new home

[20th Anniversary] First draft of Korea's history, day by day, over the past two decades

[20th Anniversary] A new form of globalism is on the rise

The Daily Debrief newsletter relaunches with fresh focus on in-depth reporting

Browsing and batteries

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)