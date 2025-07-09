Heated courtroom battle expected as Yoon appears for pretrial detention hearing
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:57 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 19:21
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday afternoon for a pretrial detention hearing over allegations of abuse of power. Presiding over the hearing was Judge Nam Se-jin, who is responsible for reviewing arrest warrants. The hearing took place in Courtroom 321.
Yoon arrived at the courthouse at around 2:11 p.m., dressed in a dark-colored suit and red tie. The hearing began at 2:22 p.m. It was the former president’s second pretrial detention hearing, 172 days after his previous one on Jan. 18, convened on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
Ten prosecutors from the special probe counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk participated in Wednesday’s hearing. Defending Yoon were lawyers Kim Hong-il, Choi Ji-woo, Song Jin-ho, Chae Myeong-seong, Bae Bo-yoon, Yoo Jeong-hwa and Kim Gye-ri.
The special counsel team reportedly prepared a 178-page PowerPoint presentation to argue the necessity of detaining Yoon. In the 66-page warrant request submitted on July 6, the counsel dedicated 16 pages to explaining the severity of the alleged crimes, risk of reoffending and potential threats to victims and key witnesses.
“The suspect, despite calling himself a believer in the rule of law, has shown disregard for the law more than anyone else, and there is concern he may not accept the verdict even if found guilty,” the team argued. A source from the special counsel added that “the charges in the warrant are tied to actions before and after the ongoing insurrection case. The matter is grave, and there is a high risk of evidence being destroyed.”
Yoon’s defense team rejected all charges, calling the warrant request “excessive” and asserting that “no crime has been committed.” The former president reportedly plans to argue in court himself that the request for detention is unfounded.
The hearing is expected to feature a heated courtroom battle over the various charges against Yoon.
One key charge is abuse of power related to a Cabinet meeting convened just before the declaration of martial law. The special counsel contends that Yoon hurriedly held the meeting at 10:16 p.m. on Dec. 3 for just two minutes to secure the minimum quorum of 11 members and unilaterally declared martial law, thereby depriving other ministers of their right to review the move. Yoon’s defense says he simply summoned ministers who could arrive earlier and denies any wrongdoing.
Yoon is also accused of abusing his power by ordering Ha Tae-won, then the presidential secretary for overseas publicity and foreign press spokesperson, to falsely claim that the declaration had followed legal procedures. The defense argues that it was standard government communication and that Yoon merely conveyed his stance to his aides.
Additional charges include fabricating and using false official documents, violating the Presidential Records Management Act, and damaging public records. These are tied to a document titled “Post-Martial Law Declaration” allegedly drafted by Kang Eui-gu, then head of presidential affairs, on Dec. 7 last year. The special counsel claims it falsely depicted the declaration as legally justified. Yoon’s side says he was not involved and had actually criticized the creation of such a document.
The special counsel also accused Yoon of obstructing the execution of arrest warrants by ordering the Presidential Security Service to block efforts by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. According to investigators, Yoon instructed security agents to “show their guns to the police.” The former president denies having given any such orders.
Another charge involves instructing the military to delete data from secure military phones, or "encrypted phones," used by top commanders. Yoon’s defense claims it was a routine measure in response to a security breach and that no deletions actually occurred.
After the hearing, Yoon is expected to wait for the court’s decision either at the Seoul Detention Center or in a holding cell at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. The detention center, where he was previously held following the issuance of a warrant on Jan. 19 for leading an insurrection, is considered the most likely location.
Should the court grant the arrest warrant, it would mark Yoon's return to the cell for the first time since March 8, when he was released from custody after being detained for over a month.
