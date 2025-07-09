 KDCA warns about salmonella as infections spike with hotter-than-average weather
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

KDCA warns about salmonella as infections spike with hotter-than-average weather

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 15:21
Raw chicken is stocked in a refrigerator at a supermarket in Seoul on May 23. [NEWS1]

Raw chicken is stocked in a refrigerator at a supermarket in Seoul on May 23. [NEWS1]

 
Cases of infections linked to contaminated food and water nearly doubled in Korea over the past month, prompting health authorities to urge extra caution ahead of what is expected to be a hotter-than-average summer.
 
Patients diagnosed with salmonella jumped from 66 in the first week of June to 127 in the fourth week, up 92.4 percent, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

Infections caused by campylobacter bacteria rose from 58 to 128 over the same period, more than doubling. The data is from sample surveillance across 210 hospitals nationwide with over 200 beds.
 
Salmonella infections often occur when people eat eggs left at room temperature for too long or handle contaminated eggs without washing their hands, then prepare other foods, leading to cross-contamination.
 
Campylobacter infections usually come from undercooked meat, unpasteurized dairy or water and food contaminated with the bacteria. Raw chicken often carries campylobacter on the surface, so cross-contamination while preparing food is a common route of infection.
 
Separate full-scale monitoring also points to a rise in illnesses carried by water and food.
 
Korea confirmed 133 cases of enterohemorrhagic E. coli infections through June, up 30.4 percent from 102 cases over the same period last year.
 
This infection typically spreads through beef, raw vegetables, dairy products or water contaminated with E. coli, and can also be transmitted from person to person. Infected patients often suffer abdominal pain from severe cramping, nausea, vomiting, low-grade fever and diarrhea.
 
A researcher at the Gyeonggi Province Institute of Health and Environment demonstrates the process of culturing and isolating food poisoning bacteria in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 19. [YONHAP]

A researcher at the Gyeonggi Province Institute of Health and Environment demonstrates the process of culturing and isolating food poisoning bacteria in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 19. [YONHAP]

 
Meanwhile, Korea confirmed its first case of Vibrio vulnificus infection, also known as vibrio sepsis, on May 10, with two more cases since.
 
The bacteria thrive in coastal waters, tidal flats and seafood. Infection can lead to acute fever, chills, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.
 
People with chronic liver disease, diabetes or alcohol dependency face a far higher risk of severe infection and death.
 
Health officials advise people with open wounds to avoid seawater and to always cook seafood thoroughly.
 
To prevent such diseases, the KDCA recommends washing hands with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds, cooking food thoroughly, boiling water before drinking and cleaning or peeling vegetables and fruits before eating.
 
If two or more people show symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting after eating the same food or drinking the same water, they should report it immediately to the nearest public health center, the agency stressed.
 
"With forecasts showing higher-than-average temperatures this summer, everyone needs to take extra care to prevent gastrointestinal infections," KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea food poisoning salmonella health summer heat disease

More in Social Affairs

KDCA warns about salmonella as infections spike with hotter-than-average weather

Parents' rage burns over Incheon elementary school's scheduled air conditioning break

Tensions high outside Seoul courthouse as ex-President Yoon arrives for pretrial detention hearing

Vice squad goes undercover in its war on hostess delivery services in northern Seoul

'I thought no one would believe me': Survivors of family sexual abuse call for end to statute of limitations

Related Stories

Summer food poisoning cases spark lawsuit, take a life

Parents sue kindergarten after mass outbreak of E. coli

Korea's 'missing monsoon': Less rain than usual sparks debate over weather term

19 soldiers contract norovirus after eating contaminated kimchi

Police raid kindergarten linked to E. coli outbreak
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)