 Process to revoke Kim Keon Hee's teaching certificate begins
Process to revoke Kim Keon Hee's teaching certificate begins

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 16:46
Kim Keon Hee, left, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, lines up to vote for the presidential election on June 3. Following Sookmyung Women's University's decision to revoke Kim's master's degree after finding her thesis to be plagiarized, Kookmin University, where she received a doctorate, is looking into whether her degree will be revoked as well. [NEWS1]

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Wednesday that it has begun the process of revoking former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s teacher's certificate.
 
The office received a formal request on Tuesday from Sookmyung Women’s University’s Graduate School of Education to cancel Kim’s certificate, prompting the start of administrative procedures.
 

Kim obtained the license in 1999 after earning a master’s degree from the graduate school with a thesis on German artist Paul Klee’s paintings.
 
However, Sookmyung Women’s University rescinded her degree last month after determining that the thesis contained plagiarized content. As a follow-up measure, the university formally requested that the Seoul education office nullify her certificate.
 
Under Article 21-5 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, a teacher's certificate can be revoked if it was obtained through fraudulent or dishonest means.
 
The Seoul education office said it plans to notify Kim that the revocation process has been initiated and will give her an opportunity to present her case. After reviewing her response and completing deliberations, the office will issue a final decision and notify Kim accordingly.
 
“Ensuring the legitimacy and fairness of teacher qualifications is a fundamental principle of educational administration,” said an official from the education office. “We will proceed in accordance with the law, ensuring due process and ample opportunity for explanation.”

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]


