Tensions high outside Seoul courthouse as ex-President Yoon arrives for pretrial detention hearing
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 15:07
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived for his pretrial detention hearing, scheduled for 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
It was around 2:11 p.m. when he arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
He did not respond to reporters’ questions, such as, “How do you feel about facing another arrest only four months after your release?”, “Do you plan to speak directly at the hearing today?”, “Do you still believe the special counsel’s request for an arrest warrant is excessive?” and “Did you instruct your aides to resist arrest when the warrant was executed?”
After the hearing, Yoon will wait for the decision at the Seoul Detention Center. The court is expected to reach a decision by Wednesday night, or at the latest, by early Thursday. If the arrest warrant is granted, Yoon will be detained again 123 days after his release on March 8. If the warrant is denied, he will be released immediately.
Tensions have run high outside the court building since the morning.
Two opposing camps — supporters and critics of the former president — held rival demonstrations near the courthouse as the time of his hearing approached.
Conservative groups gathered in front of the nearby Jeonggok Building at around noon. Approximately 100 demonstrators, many waving Korean and American flags or wearing red headbands emblazoned with the words “Arrest Lee Jae Myung,” expressed support for Yoon.
A video of Yoon declaring martial law in December last year was played on a large digital screen. Behind the stage, a banner featuring Yoon's image read, “Mr. President, we will protect you to the end.”
Across the street, around a dozen progressive YouTubers set up their own counterdemonstration. When Yoon’s voice was broadcast through loudspeakers, they shouted, “Nonsense!” and mocked the pro-Yoon rally with chants like, “It’s hot — go to jail instead.”
Tensions mounted as conservative demonstrators urged police officers to expel the YouTubers, continuing a verbal standoff, and continued to grow more heated in the run-up to Yoon’s hearing.
From early morning, the area around the court was tense. Police installed metal fences and deployed personnel to prevent clashes between the two sides. Additional barriers were placed throughout nearby alleyways.
The police initially planned to deploy 30 riot squads totaling about 2,000 officers, but increased the number to 45 squads, or around 2,700 officers — a 35 percent boost — citing the need to prevent a repeat of the riot outside the Western District Court during Yoon’s first detention hearing in January.
All civilians entering the courthouse were subjected to strict security checks. Guards verified IDs and personal belongings before allowing people inside one by one, marking a heightened level of control compared to normal proceedings.
Wednesday’s high temperature in Seoul was forecast to reach 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
