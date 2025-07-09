Vice squad goes undercover in its war on hostess delivery services in northern Seoul
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 08:00
Scantly dressed women hop out of a tinted-window SUV near a shady karaoke joint on a backstreet — you’ve just witnessed an illegal bodo bang prostitution ring in operation.
Undercover police officers in Seoul are intensifying joint crackdowns on such illegal operations — unregistered agencies that supply female workers to karaoke bars — resulting in multiple arrests and growing support from local residents concerned about public safety and youth exposure.
At 8:30 p.m. on July 4, a group of men in dark clothing gathered near the restaurant alley by Suraksan Station in Nowon District, northern Seoul.
Dressed in black slippers, shorts and caps pulled low, they looked indistinguishable from local residents — except they weren't. They were undercover police officers, including an inspector from the Crime Prevention Response Division of Nowon Police Precinct.
That night, 12 detectives from the Nowon, Gangbuk, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Jung, Yongsan, Gwanak, Yangcheon and Jongno police precincts conducted a joint crackdown on illegal karaoke escort services known as bodo bang, which supply women to sing and drink with customers or engage in prostitution.
The term "bodo bang" originates from a Korean term based on Chinese characters, meaning "to guide and lead," and was initially used to refer to job-brokering agencies before its meaning evolved into its current usage.
“I wore a cap because business owners saw my face during previous crackdowns,” said the inspector. “We have to secure evidence of the crime, so we go in plain clothes.”
Although the area around Suraksan Station is a densely populated residential zone, it draws crowds of hikers and tourists on weekends. Even on this humid night, with temperatures at 27 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit), people were actively moving from restaurants to bars for a second round of drinks.
This is also when bodo bang workers typically head to nightlife establishments. Neon signs of bars, massage parlors and karaoke rooms lit up every corner.
The inspector tried to track the movements of bodo bang operators but found it difficult on Friday night. There were so many karaoke venues that it was nearly impossible to predict where the workers would be dropped off.
Police officers had to wait near promising locations in advance, but they couldn’t tell exactly when the owner would show up.
While staking out, they spotted a white SUV with heavily tinted windows. Detectives scattered around the area exchanged real-time updates on the vehicle’s movements in a group chat on social media.
The inspector called colleagues to coordinate as they tailed what they suspected to be a bodo bang vehicle. However, capturing the entire process — from transporting the women to linking them to the karaoke venue — proved to be difficult. There were too many establishments, and the vehicle often left after dropping someone off without giving time to gather evidence.
Then a message popped up in the group chat: another team had successfully caught someone. Disguised detectives, including the inspector, sprinted to the scene.
“I’m just trying to make a living,” complained the bodo bang operator who was apprehended on the day of the crackdown.
Another karaoke room owner protested, “Without bodo bang, it’s impossible to run a business.”
The night’s crackdown resulted in the arrest of one bodo bang operator, one karaoke owner and one bodo bang worker.
Led by the head of Nowon Police Precinct’s Crime Prevention Division, police from several precincts had previously held coordination meetings to plan joint operations. Because each station has only one or two officers handling vice crimes, they decided to combine forces.
This was the fourth crackdown this year, focusing on areas with 112 emergency reports. So far, the joint team has arrested 11 people: four bodo bang operators, four workers and three karaoke owners.
Residents near Suraksan Station welcomed the crackdown.
“It’s unsettling for children to see women getting out of black vans at night,” a mother of a middle school student surnamed Lee. “I used to avoid this area, so I’m relieved the police are cracking down.”
“We plan to continue joint crackdowns in the future,” said the Nowon Police Precinct.
Bodo bang operators are typically convicted of violating the Employment Security Act by running unregistered employment agencies and supplying hostesses to karaoke rooms. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a 50 million won ($36,590) fine.
Karaoke owners may face charges under the Music Industry Promotion Act. If they serve alcohol, their business can be suspended for 10 days to three months, and repeated offenses could result in license revocation or forced closure.
Procuring hostesses can result in up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. Bodo bang workers also face charges under the same act.
