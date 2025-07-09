 The vanguard...
The vanguard...

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 20:31
 
The United States is pressuring Korea to increase its share of defense costs, raising concerns that economic retaliation — such as tariffs — could follow. While Washington frames the demand as part of fair burden-sharing, officials in Seoul worry it may signal broader trade pressure. Korea, reliant on exports, faces a dilemma: maintain strong alliance ties or risk economic fallout. Analysts warn that using defense costs as a prelude to trade leverage could strain bilateral trust, especially if perceived as coercive. Korea must now carefully weigh its strategic and economic priorities. [PARK YONG-SEOK}
