The real secret behind the global rise of Hallyu

The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, is nearing its 30th year of an evolution so gradual that many in Korea hardly noticed it growing into a global cultural force. Traced back to the late 1990s, when Korean dramas such as “What Is Love” (1992) found popularity in Chinese-speaking regions, Hallyu has grown into a generational phenomenon. Along the way, it has produced striking moments like the explosive success of “Gangnam Style” (2012) more than a decade ago. Today, however, it appears to be entering a new phase — more diverse, comprehensive and globally entrenched than ever before.The latest headlines showcase this phenomenon. The recently released third season of "Squid Game" is eliciting strong reactions, bolstered by the momentum of its first two seasons despite ongoing questions about quality. The New York Times recently named Bong Joon-ho’s film “Parasite” (2019) the greatest film of the 21st century. While some questioned the poll’s methodology, the Times' cultural prominence lent the honor gravitas. The animated film “King of Kings” (2024), which surpassed “Parasite” in North American box office performance, was praised by Korean critics for matching Hollywood in quality.Meanwhile, the Tony Award–winning musical “Maybe Happy Ending” and the Hollywood-produced animated film “K-pop: Demon Hunters”, the soundtrack of which exploded in popularity on Spotify, suggest that U.S. entertainment companies are now quick to discover and invest in Korean content.These developments naturally raise questions. Where is Hallyu now? Is Korea at the threshold of becoming a cultural powerhouse, as President Lee Jae Myung recently suggested? How long can Korean content sustain its popularity, and what explains its appeal?A recent New York Times article noted that while K-culture appears comfortably integrated into the global mainstream, Korea still has a long way to go before reaching the cultural stature of France, Italy or Japan — nations whose influence extends across food, fashion and film.Cultural analysts in Korea offer a few explanations for Hallyu's appeal. Lee Young-joon, director of the Korea Institute, likens Hallyu to a kind of fusion cuisine: The mentality and way of life depicted are Korean, but the techniques used reflect Western traditions. Although Korea is grounded in Confucian values like other East Asian countries, it has steadily absorbed Western culture over the past century. Lee argues that this has allowed Korea to produce content that not only appeals to East Asian sentiments, but also the world at large. Because of its ability to be both region-specific and universal, Hallyu may not just be a passing trend.Hong Seok-kyung, a communications professor at Seoul National University who has studied Hallyu and K-pop for years, traces their strength to Korean people themselves. After centuries of nonelected governance, she argues, average Korean citizens are highly engaged in public life. They buy copies of the Constitution when martial law is declared and protest outside the National Assembly when necessary. They also demand quality content, pushing creators to constantly raise their standards. Hong believes Hallyu has staying power precisely because the Korean public has taste.Looking ahead, Korea faces a choice: Accept the natural cycle of cultural rise and decline or intervene to keep Hallyu sustainable. Either strategy must acknowledge that even global phenomena have life spans — not only across decades, but also within individual fans.In Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul, the former headquarters of BigHit Music — now HYBE — has become a landmark for BTS fans and continues to draw international visitors. Long messages in various languages cover nearly every inch of its walls, expressing admiration and affection for the group.Even on a sweltering July afternoon with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit), a few fans lingered outside. Among them was Laura Skjodt, a 21-year-old visitor from Denmark. A devoted BTS fan in her teens, she had been drawn to the group’s messages of “Love Yourself” (2017) and self-expression. But as she grew older, she no longer felt the same excitement from their songs. A full reunion of BTS members after military service would still be “huge,” but her musical tastes have since diversified.Even within the journey of a single fan, Hallyu experiences a cycle of growth, peak and transformation. Efforts to sustain or develop it must be sensitive to these natural rhythms existing on both a cultural and individual level.