Is Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook fit for the role?

Lee Jin-sook, former president of Chungnam National University and now nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister, is facing growing allegations of academic misconduct. Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party raised concerns of possible plagiarism involving a thesis written by Lee’s student. A side-by-side comparison of Lee’s own paper and the student’s thesis revealed numerous identical phrases, mathematical formulas, and even shared typographical errors—most notably, the phrase Korean phrase for “about 10 meters" was identically misprinted in English letters, a common typo in Korea that occurs when one forgets to switch between Korean and English keyboards.Joo argued the evidence suggests the work was copied without being properly reviewed. If the allegation proves true, it would not only disqualify Lee from leading the Ministry of Education, but also seriously undermine her academic integrity.Additional accusations involve Lee allegedly taking credit for her student’s research and engaging in the duplicate publication of her own work. The Korean Association of Private University Professors has called on Lee to resign if she cannot adequately explain the charges. If the allegations are unfounded, she has a responsibility as a Cabinet nominee to promptly and clearly refute them. Delaying responses by deferring to the confirmation hearing is not acceptable. Any belief that the ruling party’s majority in the National Assembly will allow her to simply survive the hearing would likely provoke public backlash.Concerns extend beyond ethics to her qualifications. Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, in announcing Lee’s nomination on June 29, emphasized her leadership of the president’s flagship “10 More SNU-Level Universities” initiative. Yet Lee appears to have little track record or policy engagement in public education beyond the university level. Critics also point to her decision to send both daughters to the United States for secondary schooling. While personal education choices are private matters, the decision raises questions about her commitment to Korea’s public education system, especially as its prospective leader.Other nominees in the new cabinet are also under scrutiny. Health Minister nominee Chung Eun-kyung is being investigated for alleged violations of farmland ownership laws. Her husband, a doctor in Incheon, owns farmland in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, where authorities report that another individual cultivated the land and received four rounds of direct payments from the government.Kang Sun-woo, gender equality and family minister nominee, faces criticism for omitting stock options held by her spouse in her National Assembly asset disclosures while serving as a lawmaker.With allegations mounting, each nominee must offer convincing explanations without delay. If they cannot, they should step down voluntarily.