Korea must approach tariff talks with strategic focus

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs targeting Korea and other trade partners, pushing the date back from July 9 to Aug. 1. In parallel, he sent letters to national leaders warning that unless trade barriers are removed, the tariffs — up to 25 percent on some Korean exports — will proceed as planned. While the three-week extension offers Seoul a narrow window to negotiate, Washington’s unilateral approach toward a longtime ally like Korea is disappointing and dismissive of the bilateral relationship.Major exporters, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, are already seeing their earnings decline, increasing the urgency for Korea to conclude negotiations before tariffs take effect. The Korean government must pursue an early summit with the United States and finalize a deal that removes uncertainty. Though negotiations with Trump’s United States — known for its hardball tactics — will be difficult, Korea’s strength in manufacturing could be positioned as a strategic asset, aligning with the U.S. aim of reviving its own manufacturing sector.The key lies in what Korea is prepared to give and what it expects in return. A domestic consensus is also crucial. Trump has consistently highlighted three concerns: reducing the U.S. trade deficit with Korea, increasing Seoul’s defense spending and addressing currency issues. He favors “one-stop shopping,” suggesting that a comprehensive deal covering both trade and security matters is plausible.Increased defense spending may align with Korea’s own needs, but the rate and structure of any increase must be determined reasonably. A stronger won relative to the dollar is not a significant deviation from Korea’s current foreign exchange policy. Offering expanded industrial cooperation, particularly in shipbuilding, in exchange for relief from reciprocal tariffs — or at least securing lower rates than other competing nations — would best serve Korea’s national interest.Many of the nontariff barriers that Washington criticizes have been on the bilateral agenda for more than two decades. These issues are often deeply embedded in Korean political and social contexts. U.S. demands can be excessive, as seen with past pressure to resume U.S. beef imports and expand rice market access. In such matters, food safety and public health must come first. Korea remains one of the largest importers of U.S. beef and should emphasize this point while minimizing domestic agricultural impact.Trade talks also expose flaws in Korea’s own regulatory framework. Washington is skeptical of Korea’s proposed Online Platform Act aimed at Big Tech companies. Since the bill targets both global firms and domestic platforms like Naver and Kakao, this could be an opportunity to seek a more balanced approach with fewer unintended consequences.