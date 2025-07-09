 Gardens for a warming planet
Gardens for a warming planet

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 00:06
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Oh Kyung-ah
 
The author is a garden designer and the CEO of OhGardens.
 
 
In the late 1990s, an unconventional garden appeared in Britain — a garden that needed no watering. Designed with drought-tolerant plants and covered in gravel, it stood in stark contrast to the traditional English garden, known for its lush green lawns. The creator of this design was Beth Chatto, a highly respected gardener and botanist whose influence on sustainable horticulture endures even after her passing.
 
Though often associated with near-daily rain, Britain actually receives less annual precipitation than Korea. During the summer, dry spells are common. When I was studying in Britain in 2005, rainfall fell to less than 25 percent of the yearly average. At the time, news outlets aired public messages asking people to refrain from watering their gardens.
 
A view of the gravel garden designed by Beth Chatto. [OH KYUNG-AH]

A view of the gravel garden designed by Beth Chatto. [OH KYUNG-AH]

In that context, Chatto’s gravel garden drew attention as both a practical response to water shortages and an ecological adaptation to a warming climate. Interestingly, the site of the garden had once been a parking lot. Chatto reportedly questioned whether plants could grow in soil that had been compacted for years by cars. Could they survive solely on rainfall, without irrigation?
 
Her gardening philosophy rejected the idea of forcing plants to adapt to a space. Instead, she believed that the gardener’s job was to match each plant with its preferred environment. That conviction led her to classify plants based on their native growing conditions — shade-loving, sun-seeking, water-thriving — and to design gardens that honored those needs. The gravel garden was one of her most innovative outcomes.
 

Two decades ago, when I was studying garden design in Britain, the curriculum placed significant emphasis on climate change and gardening. At the time, I wondered if the warnings were exaggerated. Now, I see how prescient they were. Two years ago, I created a small gravel garden of my own, selecting plants that could endure intense heat.
 
Ecologists often say that the shade from a single street tree can be more effective than running an air conditioner all day. Their insight forces us to rethink how we design urban spaces. Rather than widening roads or adding more asphalt, perhaps we should be uncovering pavement and planting more trees.
 
The urgency grows. Even now, it may not be too late to act — but it must be soon.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
