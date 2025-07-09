Wednesday's fortune: Most signs ride high on passion and progress
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Embrace confidence — life’s still vibrant at any age.
🔹 Age is just a number — live boldly.
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s tasks.
🔹 Let your instincts guide your choices.
🔹 Be courageous and take a leap.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth — use it well.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose veggies over meat for better health.
🔹 Avoid overeating or overexertion.
🔹 Be grateful for what you have now.
🔹 Accept outcomes, even if they fall short.
🔹 Return kindness even to those you dislike.
🔹 You are special because you’re yourself — own it.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Familiar routines bring ease and confidence.
🔹 Life wisdom will shine bright today.
🔹 Your efforts may be richly rewarded.
🔹 Ongoing tasks gain new momentum.
🔹 You may achieve double gains — go for it.
🔹 Your skills are leveling up.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Delight | 🧭 South
🔹 A day of love and respect awaits you.
🔹 A devoted spouse may be your greatest gift.
🔹 Love is from the heart, not defined by age.
🔹 You may meet someone or find something meaningful.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 Balance love and ambition today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 The more the better — welcome abundance.
🔹 Today feels more satisfying than yesterday.
🔹 Knock, and the door may open.
🔹 You and others may click effortlessly.
🔹 Conversations will flow and energize your plans.
🔹 You may be the star of the day.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Old friends and old wine — appreciate what lasts.
🔹 Only you can protect your well-being.
🔹 Blood ties matter more than comparisons.
🔹 Focus on giving more than receiving.
🔹 Work better as a group than solo.
🔹 Invest in relationships today.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past — move forward.
🔹 Live in the present — it matters most.
🔹 Be fair in your give-and-take.
🔹 Mixed feelings may arise — stay centered.
🔹 Avoid petty distractions — focus on your goals.
🔹 Stay hydrated — choose water-rich fruits.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 A tree with many branches bears more fruit despite the wind.
🔹 Do good quietly — expect no recognition.
🔹 Too many cooks can ruin the dish — stay focused.
🔹 Early birds catch the worm — be proactive.
🔹 Practice humility — pride invites setbacks.
🔹 White-toned outfits may lift your vibe.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Live youthfully — stay in step with the times.
🔹 It’s okay to brag a little about family.
🔹 Aim for both meaning and reward.
🔹 A promising new vision may emerge.
🔹 Don’t trap yourself in a limited mindset.
🔹 Avoid too many sugary drinks today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Even if silenced, the dawn still comes — persevere.
🔹 Age doesn’t define action — keep going.
🔹 The right people and tasks may align.
🔹 You may receive praise or valuable info.
🔹 An intriguing offer may come your way.
🔹 Look out for useful intel today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 The more family, the richer the joy.
🔹 Even a single strong connection is worth nurturing.
🔹 Your influence or responsibility may expand.
🔹 Help may come from both above and below.
🔹 Social ties may flourish and grow.
🔹 You may take center stage today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid going out during peak daylight hours.
🔹 Skip cold foods — nourish your body gently.
🔹 Speak and act with dignity.
🔹 Nip problems in the bud before they escalate.
🔹 Stay humble and understated today.
🔹 Today, the biggest challenge may be with yourself — win it.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
