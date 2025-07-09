 Rays' Kim Ha-seong singles in return to action
Rays' Kim Ha-seong singles in return to action

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 15:39
Tampa Bay Rays' Ha-Seong Kim runs out a single against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during a baseball game on July 8, in Detroit. [AP/YONHAP]

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong recorded a hit in his return to action after missing three games with a right calf cramp.
 
Kim went 1-for-4 but also struck out three times as the Rays lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday.
 

Kim had missed three previous games after his right leg acted up in a botched steal attempt during his season debut last Friday.
 
Kim, who signed with the Rays in February, had been out up to that point while recovering from shoulder surgery from October last year.
 
Batting fifth in the lineup, Kim singled off Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to lead off the second inning, but then struck out in his next three trips to the plate.
 
Elsewhere in MLB, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
 
Kim is now just 2-for-20 in seven games in July, and his batting has nose-dived from .383 to .327 during this stretch. 

Yonhap
