SF Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets 2 hits in 4-3 win over Phillies
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:56
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo tallied two hits in a game for the first time in nearly a week in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Batting seventh and playing center field, Lee went 2-for-4 in the game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Tuesday's performance raised his season batting average from .243 to .246.
It was Lee’s first multihit game since playing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 2, and he extended his hitting streak to three games.
Lee lined a 149-kilometer-per-hour (92.5-mile-per-hour) fastball in his first at-bat from right-hander Taijuan Walker into right field for a single, putting runners on base with one out in the second inning.
The Giants opened the scoring when Dominic Smith followed with an RBI single to left.
Lee led off the fifth with another hit, this time sending a first-pitch slider from left-handed reliever Tanner Banks into left field for a single. But the Giants failed to capitalize as the following batters were retired in order.
The Phillies took control in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring once in the sixth and twice more in the seventh to pull ahead 3-1.
Lee came up empty in his final two plate appearances, grounding out to second in the seventh and popping out to third with a runner on second in the ninth.
The Giants pulled off a comeback despite that missed opportunity.
Wilmer Flores hit a single to center, setting up a one-out, runners-on-the-corners situation for Patrick Bailey, who drove in three runs with an inside-the-park home run to secure a thrilling 4-3 win. The Giants extended their winning streak to four games.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong, meanwhile, went hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts in an away game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
Batting sixth and playing second base, Kim saw his batting average dip from .337 to .327 after failing to hit safely for the second consecutive game.
The Dodgers struggled to adjust to Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski, a fireballer whose fastball averaged 159.6 kilometers per hour.
Shohei Ohtani’s solo home run — his 31st of the season — accounted for the team’s only run. The Dodgers fell 3-1 and extended their losing streak to five games.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
