 Footballer Ki Sung-yueng wins defamation suit against childhood teammates
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 16:02
Footballer Ki Sung-yueng of the Pohang Steelers speaks during a media day event at the team's clubhouse in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 4. [YONHAP]

Former national football team midfielder Ki Sung-yueng of the Pohang Steelers won part of a damages lawsuit he filed against two younger schoolmates who accused him of sexually assaulting them during elementary school.
 
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday ruled partially in favor of Ki in the defamation lawsuit he filed against two individuals, ordering them to jointly pay him 100 million won ($72,840). Ki had demanded 500 million won in damages from the two individuals.
 

The first hearing in the case was held in March 2022 but was put on hold until the outcome of a related criminal complaint Ki filed against the accusers. Proceedings resumed in January last year.
 
The two individuals had claimed in February 2021 that they were sexually assaulted between January and June 2000 while playing on their elementary school football team in South Jeolla Province, referring to two others, one of whom was identified as Ki, as one of the perpetrators.
 
Footballer Ki Sung-yueng exits Seocho Police Precinct after five hours of questioning regarding accusations that he had sexually assaulted two others in elementary school on March 31, 2021. [YONHAP]

In response, Ki denied the allegations, stating, “Such a thing never happened. I stake my football career on it,” and filed a criminal defamation complaint against the accusers.
 
In August 2023, police decided not to indict the two accusers, citing a lack of evidence. They also stated there was insufficient evidence to determine whether Ki committed the alleged acts.
 
Maintaining his innocence, Ki filed a 500 million won lawsuit for damages in addition to the criminal complaint.
 
Ki recently transferred to the Pohang Steelers after spending the past 10 years with FC Seoul.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
