Korea's top swimmers prepare for world championships: 'I want to be back on that podium'
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:44 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 18:04
Korean swimming headliners Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo are back together on the global stage, chasing more hardware — and hoping to share the podium once again.
The swimmers will dive into the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore this week with targets on their backs as defending world champions.
Kim, 24, is looking to repeat in the 400-meter freestyle. Hwang, 22, will try to extend his medal streak in the 200 meters to four straight world meets.
A year ago at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Kim and Hwang pulled off something no Korean duo had done before: they both won gold at the same world championships.
Kim took the 400 free, then Hwang followed up in the 200, rewriting Korean swimming history in just a few days.
“This time, I’m competing as the reigning champion, so I’m putting in even more effort to keep that title,” Kim said Tuesday at a media day at Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong.
Hwang added, “It’s already my fifth world championships. I trained hard because I want to be back on that podium for the fourth time in a row.”
Kim proved at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris that he’s built for big moments, snagging bronze in the 400-meter freestyle just five months after Doha. Now, he’s chasing his personal best of 3:42.42 from last year’s Mare Nostrum meet, skipping the 1,500 to put everything into his top event.
“My goal is, of course, is to stand on the top again,” Kim said. “But right now, the other guys are posting great times, so I can’t guarantee gold. Still, once we’re racing, who knows? I just want to keep pushing my own limits.”
Hwang will look to shake off the sting of missing the 200-meter final in Paris. He’s already Korea’s only swimmer with three straight world medals in the event — silver in 2022, bronze in 2023 and gold last year. This time, he’s eyeing four.
“Since the Hangzhou Asian Games [last September], I haven’t managed to beat my best time [of 1:44.40]. I’d really love to lower it even a little,” he said.
The two aren’t just banking on individual glory. They’ll also anchor Korea’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay, hoping to top last year’s historic silver with Lee Ho-joon and a new face: 19-year-old Kim Young-beom, replacing Yang Jae-hoon.
Kim Young-beom is a rising star who stunned the field at April’s trials by beating Hwang in the 100 free, clocking 47.98 to easily clear the World Aquatics' qualifying mark of 48.34.
“Before, our fourth leg of the relay was always a bit of a drop-off,” said a Korea Swimming Federation spokesperson. “With Kim Young-beom, we finally have all the pieces.”
Kim Young-beom didn’t hide his ambitions. “I want to team up with my older brothers and break the world record,” he said, drawing playful eyerolls from his veteran teammates.
Hwang smiled. “We put as much focus on the relay as we do on the 200 free,” he said.
“It’s great for us — we push each other, and it shows. Young-beom has been strong lately, even bringing his 200 down to the low 1:46s. If all four of us can set personal bests, even something like becoming the best in the world might just be possible.”
Kim Woo-min agreed.
“Standing on that podium with my teammates last time was incredible,” he said. “That’s why this relay medal is even more special to me. I want that feeling again.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
