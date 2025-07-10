Incheon International Airport ranks 3rd globally for passenger numbers in 2024: Report
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 10:20
Incheon International Airport recorded the third-highest number of international passengers in the world in 2024, according to data from the Airports Council International (ACI).
The ACI said on Tuesday that Incheon Airport handled 70.67 million international travelers in 2024, a 26.7 percent increase from the previous year.
The figure ranks Incheon behind Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, which led with 92.33 million international passengers and Heathrow Airport in London with 78.19 million.
Incheon surpassed several other major international hubs, including Changi Airport in Singapore at 67.06 million, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Amsterdam at 66.83 million and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris at 64.47 million.
The ACI compiled the data based on reports from 2,800 airports in over 180 countries.
When combining both domestic and international travelers, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, United States, ranked first with a total of 108.07 million passengers in 2024.
Dubai International Airport followed with 92.33 million, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas ranking third at 87.82 million.
Incheon International Airport, which serves mostly international routes, ranked 13th in total passenger traffic with 71.21 million passengers.
Global air passenger traffic rose by 8.4 percent year-on-year to 9.4 billion in 2024, surpassing prepandemic levels with a 2.7 percent increase compared to 2019.
