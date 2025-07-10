Koreans keep an eye on electricity bills as temperatures head toward 40 degrees Celsius
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 12:56
With temperatures soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July, Koreans are scrambling to stay cool while keeping a wary eye on their electricity bills.
The blistering heat has pushed many households to rely on air conditioners despite growing anxiety over rising utility costs.
Seoul hit 37.8 degrees on Tuesday, the highest temperature for early July since weather records began in 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday.
The Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) said that during the summer, electricity usage for a four-person household increases by an average of 61 percent, or 152 kilowatt-hours (kWh), compared to spring.
That translates to a 64 percent, or 29,000 won ($21), jump in monthly bills. Electricity is one of 20 consumer goods that can seriously impact inflation.
Experts say it is critical to use air conditioners wisely to keep cooling costs down.
Setting the unit to its lowest temperature at first with high fan power helps cool rooms quickly. Once the space cools, adjusting the setting to around 26 degrees Celsius is more energy-efficient.
If a household reduces air conditioner use by 2 hours per day at a 26-degree setting, it can save up to 9,100 won per month, based on average summer consumption of 400 kWh for a four-person household.
Air conditioners fall into two main categories: older fixed-speed models made before 2011 and newer inverter models.
“Fixed-speed models turn off every two hours once they hit the target temperature, but inverter models can run continuously at a fixed temperature and still save electricity," a home appliance industry official said.
Running an air conditioner with a fan and cleaning the filters and outdoor unit regularly can also improve efficiency.
For those purchasing a new unit, energy-saving models rated as Level 1 in efficiency are eligible for a 10 percent refund on the purchase price, up to 300,000 won.
This subsidy is part of the “High-efficiency Appliance Rebate Program” included in a supplementary budget bill passed by the National Assembly on July 4.
Small business owners should avoid operating with doors open while using air conditioning.
The Korea Energy Agency said electricity consumption increases by up to three to four times in when doors are open compared to when they are closed.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
