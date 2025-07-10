Stress lives rent free
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 18:12
A "for rent"sign is posted on a store in the Garosu-gil area of Gangnam District, Seoul, on July 10. A recent survey of 500 self-employed workers showed that their net profit in the first half of this year fell 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year, with many respondents also pessimistic about the outlook for the second half.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
