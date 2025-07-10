Foreigners scoop up Korean stocks for 2nd month in June

Foreign investors net purchased Korean stocks for a second straight month in June amid eased woes over U.S. trade policies, data showed Thursday.Offshore investors bought a net 3.07 trillion won ($2.23 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following net purchases of 2.01 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).After the net buying, foreigners owned 863.4 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 27.4 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from the United States were the top net buyers of local stocks, net purchasing 3.4 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Ireland with 1.7 trillion won, according to the data.Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 3.62 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.Their holdings of local bonds had come to 304.4 trillion won as of end-June, accounting for 11.3 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.Yonhap