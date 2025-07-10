Hyundai, Kia deliver first units of wearable robot to Korean Air for aircraft maintenance
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 13:23 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:18
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A wearable robotic device designed to improve worker efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal strain is being introduced into the aviation maintenance field.
Hyundai Motor and Kia said Wednesday that they held a handover ceremony on Tuesday at a Korean Air aircraft maintenance hangar in Jung District, Incheon, to deliver the first unit of their industrial wearable robot, the X-ble Shoulder.
Developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics Lab, the X-ble Shoulder supports shoulder movement in environments where workers must repeatedly look upward, such as during aircraft inspections or repairs. The company explained that the device alleviates strain on the musculoskeletal system, reducing the risk of injury and easing fatigue.
The X-ble Shoulder is notable for its unpowered torque-generation structure, which makes it lightweight and eliminates the need for recharging, thereby reducing maintenance. The device also incorporates a muscle-assist module that generates support force. This technology can reduce the load on the shoulder joint and activation of the anterior and lateral deltoid muscles by up to 60 and 30 percent, respectively, according to Hyundai Motor and Kia.
This delivery marks the first customer handover since Hyundai Motor and Kia announced commercialization plans for the device in November last year. The first recipient, Korean Air, plans to use the X-ble Shoulder across its aerospace business division, which assembles and services military and civilian aircraft, drones, urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles, space launch systems and stealth aircraft.
Following this initial delivery, Hyundai Motor and Kia intend to begin supplying the wearable robot to other pre-contracted clients, including Hyundai Motor Group affiliates and various domestic manufacturers. The company also aims to expand into additional industries such as construction, shipbuilding and agriculture, with plans to enter the global market starting in 2026.
“We hope that the X-ble Shoulder will be widely adopted beyond automobile manufacturing, helping prevent musculoskeletal disorders and improving operational efficiency across industries,” said Hyun Dong-jin, head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor and Kia.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
