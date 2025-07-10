 Renault unit launches EV industry investment fund with Chinese partners
Renault unit launches EV industry investment fund with Chinese partners

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Renault's electric vehicle business Ampere signed a deal on Thursday with Chinese partners, including CICC Capital PE, in China's eastern city of Hangzhou to launch an EV industry investment fund.
 
The fund will focus on batteries, smart driving, smart cockpits and embodied intelligence, among other cutting-edge fields, the French automaker said in a statement. The size of the fund was not disclosed.
  
 

 

