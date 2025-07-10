SK On receives global safety and cybersecurity verification for battery management system

Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco area within two months, Musk says

FTC reviewing merger of Korea's 2nd, 3rd largest cinema operators

Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation

Korean shipyards, steelmakers rush to keep workers safely cool amid brutal heat wave

Related Stories

SK On closer to 'dream batteries' with solid electrolytes

SK On moves to staunch losses with voluntary resignation scheme

SK On records first-ever profit with $17.5 million in Q3

SK On seeking $1 billion ahead of possible public offering

SK On to raise $944 million in pre-IPO funding