SK On receives global safety and cybersecurity verification for battery management system
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:38
SK On became the first battery maker in Korea to earn an international Cyber Security Assessment (CSA) certification for its battery management system, the company announced Thursday.
SK On also secured a Functional Safety Management System (FSMS) Level 3 certification, which further strengthens trust in its commitment to safety and reliability, according to the company.
SK On, received both the CSA and FSMS Level 3 certifications from TÜV Rheinland, a German testing and certification organization.
The system is the first automotive controller in Korea to achieve CSA certification, according to SK On. The certification is granted to products that are developed and validated under a cybersecurity management concept.
The certified battery management system will be supplied to a major European automaker together with SK On’s battery cells and modules.
The FSMS Level 3 certification, based on the ISO 26262 standard, recognizes companies that systematically manage functional safety risks throughout the entire product life cycle, from design to production and beyond. The ISO 26262 standard is an international standard for systematically managing functional safety in automotive electrical and electronic systems.
SK On is also the first Korean battery manufacturer to reach this level for its battery management system technology.
In May, SK On earned Cyber Security System (CSMS) Level 3 certification under ISO/SAE 21434. The ISO/SAE 21434 is an international standard for managing cybersecurity risks in automotive electrical and electronic systems.
The CSMS certification aligns with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s UN Regulation No. 155, which requires new vehicles sold in 56 member countries — including the EU, North America and parts of Asia — to comply with strict cybersecurity requirements.
“The certifications prove SK On’s technological leadership and robust management systems for both cybersecurity and functional safety,” said Ko Jeong-woon, head of System Generic Technology Development at SK On. “We will continue to expand the scope of these solutions in close collaboration with global automakers.”
