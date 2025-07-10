 Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco area within two months, Musk says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco area within two months, Musk says

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:56
A Tesla robotaxi drives on the street along South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, on June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Tesla robotaxi drives on the street along South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, on June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Tesla will expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area "in a month or two", depending on regulatory approvals, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.
 
Tesla last month rolled out a test of the long-promised service in a limited area of Austin, Texas, with about a dozen vehicles, a select group of passengers and many restrictions, including a safety monitor in the front passenger's seat.
 

Related Article

 
Tesla will expand the service to "a larger area in Austin this weekend," Musk said on his social media platform X in response to a post from a user about the lack of an update on expansion. Musk did not specify the location or size of the expansion.
 
Another X user — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley — then asked about an expansion to the Bay Area, and Musk replied, "Waiting on regulatory approvals, but probably in a month or two."
 
The successful expansion of robotaxis will be crucial to Tesla's future as sales of its aging lineup of electric vehicles have slumped amid rising competition and a backlash against Musk's embrace of far-right political views. Much of the company's trillion-dollar valuation hangs on Musk's bet on robotaxis and humanoid robots that are powered by artificial intelligence.
 
Commercializing autonomous vehicles has been harder than anticipated with high costs, tight regulations and investigations forcing many, including General Motors' Cruise unit, to shut down. Until Tesla's recent rollout, Alphabet's Waymo was the only company running driverless robotaxis charging fees from passengers.
 
A drone view shows Tesla electric vehicles waiting for shipment outside the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas on May 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A drone view shows Tesla electric vehicles waiting for shipment outside the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas on May 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Waymo with about 1,500 vehicles has been expanding its service cautiously for years and is currently available in San Francisco and other cities in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta. Musk has said Tesla will ramp up the service rapidly to other U.S. cities.
 
But while Tesla faced almost no regulation in Texas, California tightly controls where and how firms can operate autonomous vehicles and requires testing data for permits.
 
In California, Tesla would need a series of permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to operate a fully autonomous robotaxi service that charges customers.
 
Outdoor seating, supercharging stalls and a 45-foot LED screen are seen at Elon Musk's Tesla Diner on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

Outdoor seating, supercharging stalls and a 45-foot LED screen are seen at Elon Musk's Tesla Diner on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The CPUC in March gave Tesla the first in a series of approvals required to eventually launch the service. The DMV and CPUC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of regular business hours.
 
Tesla's public test in Austin led to multiple traffic problems and driving issues, social media videos from the company-selected riders showed over the first few days.

Reuters
tags Tesla Elon Musk robotaxis

More in Industry

Korean shipyards, steelmakers rush to keep workers safely cool amid brutal heat wave

Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation

FTC reviewing merger of Korea's 2nd, 3rd largest cinema operators

Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco area within two months, Musk says

SK On receives global safety and cybersecurity verification for battery management system

Related Stories

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Tesla won't build 'gigafactory' in Korea, experts say

Would you hail a 'robotaxi'? Musk bets cabs will give Tesla a lift after boycotts and sales plunge.

Yoon Suk Yeol asks Tesla CEO Elon Musk to invest in Korea

Tesla scraps plan for plant in India, raising hopes in Korea

Goodbye Mr. Nice Guy? Investors dump Tesla on bet Trump may lash out at Musk through his car company.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)