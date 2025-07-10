 Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:02
Korea Customs Service Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo speaks at a minister-level meeting held at the government office in central Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

Korea Customs Service Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo speaks at a minister-level meeting held at the government office in central Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

 
Korea Customs Service (KCS) Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo met with his Chinese counterpart in Seoul on Thursday and discussed areas of cooperation, the KCS said.
 
The two sides shared information on recent attempts to smuggle illegal and dangerous goods, and agreed on the need to resume the countries' bilateral talks aimed at enhancing their cooperation in cracking down on such attempts, the agency said.
 

Related Article

 
In addition, Ko asked for China's support for a meeting of customs officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies, set to take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, from July 28 to Aug. 1.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Ko Kwang-hyo Korea Customs Service Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

More in Industry

Korean shipyards, steelmakers rush to keep workers safely cool amid brutal heat wave

Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation

FTC reviewing merger of Korea's 2nd, 3rd largest cinema operators

Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco area within two months, Musk says

SK On receives global safety and cybersecurity verification for battery management system

Related Stories

Exports surge 69% in first 10 days of February

Korea's trade chief to attend APEC trade ministers' meeting in Detroit

New council

Korea-U.S. business meeting

Winning war on drugs through int’l cooperation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)