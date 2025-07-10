Top customs officials of Korea, China meet to enhance cooperation

Korea Customs Service (KCS) Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo met with his Chinese counterpart in Seoul on Thursday and discussed areas of cooperation, the KCS said.The two sides shared information on recent attempts to smuggle illegal and dangerous goods, and agreed on the need to resume the countries' bilateral talks aimed at enhancing their cooperation in cracking down on such attempts, the agency said.In addition, Ko asked for China's support for a meeting of customs officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies, set to take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, from July 28 to Aug. 1.Yonhap