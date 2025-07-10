More in Food & Travel

Food, scenery are rich people's top priorities when booking hotels, Marriott survey finds

Domino's to roll out lobster shrimp pizza for 35th anniversary, Son Heung-min to star in ad

China extends visa-free entry to more than 70 countries to draw tourists

Chicken, beer and folk music: Daegu Chimac Festival draws 1 million visitors

Treetop relaxation and gourmet cuisine in the heart of Seoul at Surak Hyu