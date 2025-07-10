Food, scenery are rich people's top priorities when booking hotels, Marriott survey finds
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:54
At luxury hotels like St. Regis and JW Marriot, amenities like food, wellness and natural beauty are no longer just an add-ons — they're becoming essential parts of the hospitality experience for travelers, according to Oriol Montal, managing director of luxury for the Asia-Pacific region excluding China at Marriott International.
“Over the past few years, we have seen a big, big change on what is luxury hospitality,” Montal said during a video interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “While it used to be about consumption, this has moved on to experiences, personalization and authenticity. Guests want to experience the culture and different destinations.”
The Marriott International's Luxury Group recently surveyed 1,750 high-net-worth (HNW) travelers across Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Japan and Thailand from March 14 to April 17, including 250 respondents from each market. Ninety percent of travelers cited wellness experiences as a key booking factor, up 10 percent from 80 percent the year before.
As part of its initiative to meet this demand, Marriott is introducing what's called Mindful Rooms — wellness-focused accommodations debuting this October at JW Marriott Tokyo. The rooms will gradually launch across JW Marriott properties worldwide. Marriott’s wellness focus began earlier with the launch of Serene Spaces, tranquil areas in its properties.
The hotel chain is also catering more toward outdoorsy travelers, who are emerging as a powerful driver of luxury travel. Ninety-two percent of respondents said being close to nature is a key travel priority.
Marriott’s efforts to incorporate nature into luxury stays are evident at JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, which offers “unique experiences related to nature,” said Montal. At that resort, guests can take meditative strolls along the Jeju Olle Trails and participate in bulmeong, or campfire watching.
Marriott hasn't left that culinary focus behind while expanding its wellness offerings, Montal added. Its multicity Luxury Dining Series, launched last year, runs from July to September and will take place in seven destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, stopping in JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa from July 17 to 20.
“It’s two to three days of celebrating food and beverage,” said Montal.
New traveler demographics are also shaping the market, Montal added. Once a niche category, the share of Guardian Trailsetters — or solo parents traveling with their children — has risen from 15 percent to 24 percent in just one year. Venture Travelists, or those who combine business exploration with leisure, are also on the rise. Bleisure — the blending of business and leisure — is especially prevalent among HNW Korean travelers, with 86 percent now combining business with personal travel. In response, Marriott has adapted properties like the Josun Palace to include full-service business centers for hybrid travelers.
“They enjoy what the city has to offer, but they’re also keeping their eyes open for opportunities,” Montal said.
Technology also plays a key role in the hotel selection process for high-net worth Korean travelers, with 42 percent considering high-tech amenities “very important” when choosing a hotel. Marriott has long offered online check-in and digital room keys through its Marriot Bonvoy app, favorites among its regular guests.
Marriott currently operates 37 hotels across Korea, with 12 more in the pipeline. In Gangwon Province, two new luxury resorts — JW Marriott Mangsang Beach Resort & Spa and The Luxury Collection Mangsang Beach Resort & Spa — are also scheduled to open.
“It's our commitment to supporting the growth of tourism in the country,” Montal said. “We truly believe that we’re helping in giving the reason for international travelers to get to know those locations.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)