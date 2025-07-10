Finding balance in a forest of information (KOR)

A stray cat recently began frequenting our home. My wife and I, charmed by the unexpected guest, named it “Sonnyang,” a Korean term of endearment combining “hand” and “cat.” Each day we set out food, slowly gaining the cat’s trust. At first, Sonnyang was extremely sensitive to sound. Its ears moved independently, scanning in all directions like miniature antennas, alert to any hint of danger. Even my own footsteps caused it to freeze. It took two days before Sonnyang dared to eat, and even then, it reacted to every minor sound during its meal.But it didn’t take long for things to change. Within days, Sonnyang stopped flinching at familiar noises. It grew indifferent to sounds from inside the house, seemingly accepting them as background. Only the arrival of new sounds, like the rumble of a delivery scooter, prompted the cat’s ears to perk up again. This selective attention — filtering only for potential threats — is likely a survival trait honed through evolution. In a world saturated with noise, conserving energy by focusing only on what matters is a key to survival.This behavior reminded me of a recent study on human vision. The traditional understanding is straightforward: light enters the eyes, hits the retina and the brain processes the signal. But contemporary neuroscience offers a more nuanced view. According to recent research, the brain anticipates what the eyes are about to see based on past experience. It sends this prediction to the eyes, then compares it to incoming sensory input. The brain responds only to mismatches — what is unexpected. This predictive processing helps conserve energy by filtering out the expected and attending only to the unfamiliar.Sonnyang still sits quietly near our house, ears alert but relaxed. Familiar sounds pass unnoticed; only unfamiliar noises stir a reaction. Watching the cat, I find myself reflecting on how we process information. In an age overloaded with data, perhaps the wisdom lies in tuning out the unnecessary and focusing only on what truly matters.The ability to filter information isn’t just a biological function — it’s a cognitive responsibility. While instinct helps us ignore the noise, it is our uniquely human task to refine our thinking and discern value from clutter. That, too, may be a form of survival.최근 길고양이 한 마리가 집 주위를 배회하기 시작했다. 손님처럼 나타난 고양이에게 손냥이라는 이름을 지어준 우리 부부는 매일 사료를 주며 손냥이를 반겼다. 손냥이는 소리에 유독 민감했다. 두 귀가 독립적인 안테나처럼 움직이며 사방의 소리를 탐색하고 위협 신호를 찾았다. 처음엔 필자가 내는 소리도 경계했다. 이틀이 지나서야 첫 사료에 입을 댔고, 먹는 중에도 사소한 소리마다 반응했다. 하지만 변화는 금방 일어났다. 며칠 후 손냥이는 우리가 내는 소리, 집안에서 나는 소리에는 둔감해졌다. 주변 배경음도 편안히 느끼는 듯싶었다. 단, 배달 오토바이처럼 새로 등장한 소리에만 귀를 쫑긋하며 경계했다. 사방에서 쏟아지는 소리 정보 중 위협적인 소리만 골라 집중하며 에너지를 쓰는 건 오랜 진화 과정에서 습득한 생존법일 것이다.고양이의 이런 모습에서 최근 접한 인간의 시각에 대한 연구가 떠올랐다. 흔히 시각 작용은 눈에 들어온 빛을 망막에서 감지해 뇌로 전달하며 성립한다고 본다. 하지만 최근 신경과학계의 해석은 사뭇 다르다. 뇌는 과거 경험을 바탕으로 눈에 보일 상을 미리 예견하고 이를 눈으로 전달, 뇌가 예견한 상과 망막이 지각한 신호 사이에 어긋나는 부분만 감지해 반응한다는 것이다. 눈에 들어오는 막대한 양의 시각정보 중 뇌의 예측과 다른 정보만 처리해 에너지를 절약하는 방식은 손냥이의 선택적 청각 신호 처리와 비슷한 맥락으로 보인다.손냥이는 오늘도 조용히 귀를 세운다. 익숙한 소리는 흘려보내고 낯선 음에만 반응하며 평온을 유지한다. 그 모습을 지켜보면서, 넘쳐나는 정보의 시대에 불필요한 소음은 거르고 가치 있는 정보에만 반응하는 지혜를 어떻게 키울지 고민해 본다. 다 보지 않고도 볼 수 있는 건 진화의 본능이지만, 더욱 정교히 사고하고 해석하며 정보의 옥석을 가리는 것은 오롯이 인간의 몫일 테니까.